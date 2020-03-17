SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BMV:BIL)

SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 50,533 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 19,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 257 put options.

SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a one year low of $1,603.40 and a one year high of $1,790.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53.

