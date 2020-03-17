Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 9th

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Spirit AeroSystems has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.9%.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 20,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,995. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.