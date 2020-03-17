Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,158 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $63,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,260,000 after purchasing an additional 185,954 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 23,975,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,548,861. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $58.11 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

