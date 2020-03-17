StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790,767 shares during the quarter. StoneCo makes up 2.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 1.53% of StoneCo worth $169,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in StoneCo by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its position in StoneCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 44.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,054,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. StoneCo Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.00.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

