Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) Stock Price Down 15.3%

Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG)’s share price dropped 15.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 1,019,652 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2,520% from the average daily volume of 38,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.04.

About Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.