T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Trimmed by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,073,733 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us accounts for 3.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $207,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,623,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1,913.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 283,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 268,975 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 658,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 178,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,605,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.20. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $68.16 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.