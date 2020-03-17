Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.64. 473,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,207,553. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

