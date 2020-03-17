Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Down 16.6%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares traded down 16.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.08, 2,796,024 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,916,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after acquiring an additional 878,600 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $9,365,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,173,000 after acquiring an additional 351,935 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 80.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 289,419 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

