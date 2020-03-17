Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $73,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $16.96 on Tuesday, hitting $296.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $253.22 and a one year high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

