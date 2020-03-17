Total (NYSE:TOT) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOT. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE:TOT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. 292,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. Total has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Total will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 354,923 shares of company stock worth $2,494,532 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Total by 842.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Total by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,466,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Total by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,185,000 after purchasing an additional 424,948 shares during the period. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

