TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Shares Down 16.6%

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)’s stock price traded down 16.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06, 797,657 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 517,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $184.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

