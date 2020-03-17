TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Shares Down 16.6%

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)’s stock price traded down 16.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06, 797,657 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 517,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $184.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.
About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.
