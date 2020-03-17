UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTUAY. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY traded down $14.18 on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. 8,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $159.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

