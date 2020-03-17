UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of OMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OMV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OMVKY traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 74,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. OMV has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

