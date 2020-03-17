UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Santander raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDS.A traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,260,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.