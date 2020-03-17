UBS Group Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $100.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.12.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 624,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.