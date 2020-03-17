United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Argus lowered shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.92.

United Continental stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.69. 17,625,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,237,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.36. United Continental has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Continental will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth $359,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth $225,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental by 28.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

