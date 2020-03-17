United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were down 3.2% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $193.00 to $154.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Rentals traded as low as $76.09 and last traded at $80.57, approximately 216,624 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,828,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.23.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on URI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 129.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

