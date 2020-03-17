Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Trading Down 15.5%

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s stock price traded down 15.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.63, 2,162,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,915,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verastem from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 339.98% and a negative net margin of 854.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Verastem Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

