Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Edgewood Management LLC’s Largest Position

Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,927,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 7.2% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,429,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.27.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,940,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.54 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.05. The company has a market capitalization of $345.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.