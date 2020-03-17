WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) is Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WEX comprises approximately 3.8% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.45% of WEX worth $40,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in WEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 869,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in WEX by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 322,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.18.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.86. 1,143,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. WEX Inc has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

