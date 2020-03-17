Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading Down 17.4%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) shares dropped 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38, approximately 788,019 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 871,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $163.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth about $41,755,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xunlei by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Xunlei by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.