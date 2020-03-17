Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading Down 17.4%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) shares dropped 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38, approximately 788,019 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 871,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
The firm has a market cap of $163.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)
Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.
