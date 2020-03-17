Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Xylem reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. Xylem’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,239. Xylem has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

