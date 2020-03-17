YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Get YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YASKY. ValuEngine raised shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS YASKY traded down $5.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. 19,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

See Also: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (YASKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.