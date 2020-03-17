Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOPE. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

HOPE traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $140,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

