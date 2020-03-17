Zacks: Analysts Expect Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.86. Tc Pipelines reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tc Pipelines.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 74.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

