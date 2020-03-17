Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 328.01% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

In other news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock worth $7,979,003. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,494,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 478,614 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 475,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 19,627,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,677,559. The firm has a market cap of $844.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.15. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.