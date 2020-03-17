Zacks: Brokerages Expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.39). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Transocean by 26.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,981 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Transocean by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 982,678 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,692,476 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $66,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,255,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,801,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. Transocean has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

