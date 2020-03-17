Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Hold

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALNA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 18,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

