ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Down 15.9%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, 2,682,179 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,424,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $394.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $540,186.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,843,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,558.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $101,892.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,401 shares of company stock valued at $930,154 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. MSD Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 15,151,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,638 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 177,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 140,447 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.