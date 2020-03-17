ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) is Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,013,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up about 37.6% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd owned about 1.21% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $163,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 904,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,036 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 51.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 287,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,937. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

