15,097 Shares in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Byline Bancorp stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,782. Byline Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $390.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

