17,106 Shares in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bilibili Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

