1,716,052 Shares in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,716,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,401,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

LBTYK traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 432,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,842. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $27.84.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.