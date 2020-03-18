1,800 Shares in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,855 shares of company stock worth $3,739,448. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $18.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $82.52 and a 52 week high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

