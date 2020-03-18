2,574 Shares in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC traded down $10.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. 19,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,513. Regal Beloit Corp has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

