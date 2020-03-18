4,022 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of PLXS traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 6,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,370. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.95. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

