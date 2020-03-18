9,003 Shares in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Haynes International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Haynes International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haynes International alerts:

HAYN stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,485. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. Haynes International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other Haynes International news, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Also, Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.