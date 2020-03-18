Achain (ACT) Market Cap Reaches $3.75 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, CoinEgg and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.02216173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193291 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035243 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Huobi, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Cobinhood, OKEx, HitBTC, Indodax, Koinex, OOOBTC, Bitinka and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

