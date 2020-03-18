Actinium (ACM) Price Down 50.3% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $173,973.07 and approximately $3,034.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00085428 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 113.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,073,350 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

