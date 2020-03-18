Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 227,659 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $4.44 on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,766. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

