Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AC. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.50.

Get Air Canada alerts:

TSE AC traded down C$2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,033. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$10.20 and a 52-week high of C$52.71. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.