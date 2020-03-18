Alcidion Group Ltd (ASX:ALC) Insider Buys A$138,000.00 in Stock

Alcidion Group Ltd (ASX:ALC) insider Katrina (Kate) Doyle (Quirke) acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$138,000.00 ($97,872.34).

Shares of Alcidion Group stock traded down A$601,143.88 ($426,343.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$0.12 ($0.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774,345 shares. Alcidion Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of A$0.31 ($0.22). The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 million and a PE ratio of -57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alcidion Group Company Profile

Alcidion Group Limited provides health informatics software in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Miya ED, which provides a set of clinical dashboards and ED whiteboards that allow emergency rooms to have a dedicated display for risk management; Miya Patient Flow that offers real-time patient journey and bed management solution for its hospital coordination, and risk and task management; Miya Revenue and Reimbursement, an enterprise analytics solution; and Smartpage, a secure healthcare messaging system that enables communication to enhance the coordination of care.

