Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $47.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,070.50. 2,727,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,397.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,324.10. The company has a market capitalization of $717.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

