Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.39.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. 1,306,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,776,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.