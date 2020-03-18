Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 179006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Specifically, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $65,531.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,593.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $434,931.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,992.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,624 shares of company stock worth $1,060,683. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $611.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

