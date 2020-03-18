Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for John Menzies (MNZS)

John Menzies (LON: MNZS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2020 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/10/2020 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/27/2020 – John Menzies had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/27/2020 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

MNZS stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 80 ($1.05). 668,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17. John Menzies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 263.45 ($3.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 555 ($7.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 404.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

