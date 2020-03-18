Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.92.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 104,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $4,483,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

