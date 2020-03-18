Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $73.52 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,462 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $73,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

NVDA traded up $20.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,614,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427,908. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,160 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

