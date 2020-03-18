Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ARZGY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.64.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.