Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ARZGY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

