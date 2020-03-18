Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.06 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,832 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Alphabet worth $4,059,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 124,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,415,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $21,424,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 35,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,170,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $47.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,070.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,397.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,324.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

